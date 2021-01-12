As of Jan. 11, a total of 713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Piatt County. Forty-three are considered fully vaccinated.
In DeWitt County, 401 doses have been administered (28 fully vaccinated), according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Both represent less than 1 percent of their county's populations at this point.
Other area county vaccine figures (also less than 1 percent of their populations):
–Champaign County, 7,327 doses, 499 fully vaccinated
–Douglas County, 586 doses, 20 fully vaccinated
–Ford County, 421 doses, 62 fully vaccinated
–Macon County, 3,673 doses, 828 fully vaccinated
–McLean County, 3,922 doses, 124 fully vaccinated
–Moultrie County, 391 doses, 42 fully vaccinated