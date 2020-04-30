Monticello school officials had worked diligently to come up with three viable plans to honor this year's high school graduates.
But it is apparently three strikes and the district is out of luck after the Illinois State Board of Education clarified that any in-person gathering – even drive-through graduations with appropriate social distancing – are not allowed because of the mass gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis.
A drive-through ceremony, with students getting out of vehicles one at a time to receive diplomas, was one option being considered for this year's senior Sages. The other two involved bringing students into the high school auditorium a few at a time to be recognized; or visiting homes individually and splicing video into a cumulative graduation movie.
Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says it is “back to the drawing board” for most area schools.
“It basically says no in-person graduation ceremonies means no drive-throughs, no small groups, no one person in the gym. It basically says you can't do anything,” said Zimmerman after the ISBE clarification was issued Thursday night.
Blue Ridge High School had already announced a drive-through style ceremony on May 17. But that method was specifically ruled out by the ISBE, which stated, “in-person graduation ceremonies are not allowed at this time. A drive-through graduation/recognition ceremony or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across the stage are in-person and therefore not allowed.”
Discussions on further commencement options are ongoing, but Zimmerman said, “basically, our only option may be to delay it until June something, and hope things change and that we can have some semblance of in-person graduation.”
He admits the decision is disheartening for school staff, who are looking at a way to honor this year's senior class prior to them starting to scatter in the summer, noting there are six students in Monticello who are scheduled for military deployment in June.
Zimmerman also expressed frustration that graduations with social distancing are not being allowed, but that you can find hundreds of people at some chain store properties despite the COVID-restrictions.
“Superintendents and principals aren't idiots. We were all coming up with some way to celebrate our seniors that was going to be safer than going to Home Depot or Wal-Mart, and we're not even allowed to do that based on the specifics of the (ISBE) guidance,” he stated.
ISBE release
This is a portion of the ISBE release that covers in-person graduations:
Can districts hold in-person graduation ceremonies? (Updated 4/29/2020)
In-person graduation ceremonies are not allowed at this time. A drive-through graduation/recognition ceremony or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across the stage are in person and therefore not allowed. The Governor’s extended stay at home order prohibits group gatherings. While there may be a time when large events can be held, it is not known when that will be safe. Districts should find other ways to honor 8th grade students and seniors through virtual ceremonies and celebrations.
This story will be updated.