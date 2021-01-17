SignUpGenius site to be used for Phase 1B
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department is no longer taking names for those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but will make a SignUpGenius page available for Phase 1B, expected to start in about two weeks.
“We will be utilizing local media, our Facebook page, and our website to announce a SignUpGenius page you can go to in order to schedule your appointment for these community clinics. At that time, we will also announce a secondary phone number for those without internet access to call for an appointment,” said Health Administrator David Remmert.
“Our provider partnership will provide doses for everyone wanting vaccination in our communities, but we will be unable to serve everyone at once. Be patient,” he added.
School personnel are taking part in a mass vaccination clinic this Friday (January 22), which health officials are using as a test for more mass clinics in the future.
Phase 1B includes a large number of people – including people 65 of age – so will likely last several months, said Remmert.
The next phase, those deemed in the “essential workforce,” also includes first responders, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit employees, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.
In his latest update, Remmert said DeWitt County had recorded 19 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its pandemic-wide total to 1,165, including 20 deaths.
Piatt County recorded 13 new cases during the two-day reporting period, 1,215 total and 11 deaths.
The latest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 19 new cases
• Clinton, 15
• Farmer City, 2
• Kenney, 1
• Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 13 new cases
• Monticello, 10 cases
• Cerro Gordo, 3 cases