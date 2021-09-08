MONTICELLO — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County more than doubled last week compared to the previous week, as the DeWitt/Piatt B-County Health Department recorded 88 new cases in the county between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5. That compares to 42 new cases the week of Aug. 23-29.
In DeWitt County, two additional deaths have been reported, a female in her 90s and a female in her 60s.
“A growth in the number of cases is concerning. The state has told us that 98 percent of cases now are in unvaccinated individuals and 97 percent of all hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has said that although 'breakthrough' cases occur, it is rare. It provides an important lesson on just how important vaccination is.”
Fifthy-five of the new cases in Piatt County were reported in Monticello, including 16 on Friday, Sept. 3. For the pandemic, the county has recorded 1,869 cases of COVID-19, including 14 deaths.
DeWitt County had 59 new cases last week, up from 45 the week prior. Its total is now 1,877, which includes 33 deaths.
Remmert said the CDC is recommending those moderately or severely immunocompromised receive another dose of the vaccine. Those persons should consult with their physician first.
Vaccinations continue through the local health department (217-762-7911, ext. 2211 or 217-935-34327, ext, 2141) or at Walgreens.
The two counties had 101 active cases total as of the health department report released today, similar to the 98 in the previous report.
New cases by community:
Piatt County, 88 new cases
—Monticello, 55
—Bement, 9
—Cerro Gordo, 7
—Mansfield, 7
—White Heath, 5
—DeLand, 3
—Atwood, 2
DeWitt County, 59 new cases
—Clinton, 32
—Farmer City, 16
—Weldon, 4
—Wapella, 3
—Waynesville, 3
—Kenney, 1