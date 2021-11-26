New cases of COVID-19 in Piatt County more than doubled last week over the previous one.
DeWitt County saw a drop in new cases, but also reported its 35th death, a person on Nov. 18 from Farmer City. It was the first death reported in the county since mid-September.
In Piatt County, new cases between Nov. 15-21 totaled 79, well above the 34 recorded the week before and 28 the week before that. For the pandemic, the county has had 2,216 cases total, including 14 deaths. There have been no deaths reported since February.
There were 61 new cases reported last week in DeWitt County, down from 69 the week prior. Its total is now 2,308 cases and the 35 deaths.
The bi-county total of 141 active cases entering this week is up from 87 the previous week and 69 the week before that.
The case load has placed both counties back on the state warning list for COVID-19. More information can be found at:
DeWitt County — https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=De%20Witt
Piatt County — https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Piatt
Vaccinations, including booster shots, are available at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department offices in Monticello and Clinton. Appointments can be made by calling the DeWitt County office at 217-935-3427, ext. 2141 or the Piatt County office at 217-762-7911, ext. 2211.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 61 new cases
— Clinton, 33
— Farmer City, 15
— Waynesville, 4
— Weldon, 3
— Kenney, 2
— LeRoy, 2
— Dewitt, 1
— Lane, 1
Piatt County, 79 new cases
— Monticello, 48
— Mansfield, 10
— Bement, 7
— Cerro Gordo, 4
— Atwood, 3
— White Heath, 3
— Hammond, 2
— DeLand, 1
— La Place, 1