MONTICELLO — Active cases of COVID-19 are up in Piatt and DeWitt Counties compared to last week, but new cases have dropped slightly from the week before.
A total of 107 active cases were reported in a health department update that included data from Aug. 16-22. That compares to 83 active cases a week earlier.
According to the DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Department, Piatt County recorded 45 new cases during the reporting period, down from 52 in the last report. DeWitt county had 41 new cases, similar to the 40 last week.
“Case numbers are growing, but not at the rate we saw a few weeks ago. We (the health department) are having a hard time keeping up again,” Health Department Administrator David Remmert said.
DeWitt County has also recorded its 30th death of the pandemic, a man in his 60s. The county has totaled 1,774 cases overall.
Piatt County's total is 1,749 cases, including 14 deaths.
Remmert said the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those people should contact their doctor for guidance.
Vaccines are still available through the local health department offices and at Walgreens.
New cases recorded in the week ending Sunday, Aug. 23, according to the health department report:
Piatt County, 45 new cases
—Monticello, 22
—White Heath, 9
—Cerro Gordo, 6
—Mansfield, 3
—Atwood, 2
—Hammond, 2
—La Place, 1
DeWitt County, 41 new cases
—Clinton, 19
—Farmer City, 12
—Waynesville, 6
—Kenney, 4
—Wapella, 1