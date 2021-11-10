MONTICELLO — A new judge has been assigned to a court case challenging a school district's COVID-19 mandates, delaying a ruling on a DeLand-Weldon teacher's request for a temporary restraining order.
The request for a new judge came from Illinois Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Thomas Verticchio, who is representing the state agencies also named in the lawsuit.
“I am obligated to grant that motion,” Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades said at a court hearing in Monticello on Wednesday, adding that Judge Gary Webber had now been assigned the case.
Janelle Hermann filed for an injunction in September, asking the court to ban DeLand-Weldon schools for mandating mask-wearing for students and staff, COVID-19 vaccines for staff, and weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff.
A later filing also asked for a temporary restraining order on the mandates.
The suit was originally filed against the DeLand-Weldon school district. At the request of school attorneys, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education were added as defendants.