School staff, grocery workers, anyone 65 or older included in Phase 1B
We have been getting questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. DeWitt/Piatt Bi-Counth Health Department Admnistrator David Remmert answered some of them for us. Among them are estimates that the next phase of vaccine administration – which can include teachers, school staff and anyone 65 years of age or older – could start in about two weeks.
Question: Who is getting the vaccine in Piatt County right now? Who will get it next?
David Remmert: Right now, we are working on priority group 1A, which is predominately frontline healthcare workers and LTC (long-term care) facility residents and staff. The LTC facilities are part of a partnership program through CVS and Walgreens and get their doses through them.
Question: Priorities are based not only on death prevention, but on “preservation of society function,” according to the CDC. Can you explain the latter?
Remmert: Preservation of society function would refer to what the Illinois Department of Public Health calls "essential workforce.” These are workers who are required for society to function: Grocery stores, teachers, first responders, banking, automotive/transportation, other human services, etc.
Question: Where do teachers and school staff fit in to the timeline?
Remmert: Teachers also are considered “essential workforce” and would fit in 1B priority groups. (Editor's note: Phase 1B is the next one to begin, after a substantial number of health workers and LTC residents and staff are vaccinated).
Question: How will it work for 1B eligibles to get the vaccine? Do they sign up through their workplace?
Remmert: We have staff that are involved in contacting larger workplaces like schools to get an idea of the number of doses needed in preparation for the next round of vaccinations. That work is ongoing now. We will provide public announcement via local media, our website, and our Facebook page as to when we move to that stage.
Question: Will it be a while before those in Phase 1B are vaccinated anyway?
Remmert: I suspect this 1B group will be in about two weeks or so. We aren’t allowed to move to that group until IDPH gives us permission – we want to ensure that 1A is completely covered before moving onto the next group.
Question: How do you think the vaccine rollout is going so far? Is there room for improvement? How?
Remmert: I feel it is going well personally. The rollout needs to take place initially a bit slower to allow time for lessons to be learned and efficiencies to develop through experience. There is some detailed record keeping involved and automated systems in place to record the doses, who received them, which type, when they received the first dose etc. We need to do this right.
Question: Is there any ETA as to when the general public (Phase 2) will have access to the vaccine?
Remmert: We suspect that we will be involved with 1A for another couple weeks. IDPH is to tell us when we are allowed to move to phase 1B and we expect to be in that phase for some time because it is a very large population of people.