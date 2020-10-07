DeWitt County recorded nine positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. Two cases were reported in Piatt County during that time.
In DeWitt, which now has had 171 total cases, seven of the cases were in Clinton, with one each in Farmer City and Weldon.
For Piatt County, with 169 cases overall, the new cases were in Cerro Gordo and Mansfield.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations include three in DeWitt County and one in Piatt.
The age ranges of the newest cases:
–2 minors
–1 male in his 20s
–1 male in his 30s
–1 female in her 60s
–1 male in his 60s
–1 female in her 70s
–1 male in his 70s
–2 females in their 80s
–1 male in his 80s
Health officials note that cases are spiking locally, especially in DeWitt County, and advise frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask while in public.
A free mobile testing unit will be set up at the health department in Clinton, 5924 Revere Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 11.