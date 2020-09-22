Nine new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County Saturday and Sunday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. No new cases were announced over the weekend in Piatt County.
The new cases in DeWitt included five in Clinton, two in Kenney, and one each in Waynesville and Farmer City. Three people are currently hospitalized.
“DeWitt County remains on the Illinois Warning List for COVID-19. Please remember to wear a mask when in public,” said David Remmert, administrator of the bi-county health agency.
Piatt County has now had a total of 136 cases and DeWitt County 108.
Statewide, an additional 1,531 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, including 30 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5 percent.