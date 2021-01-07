A woman in her 90s is the ninth COVID-related death for Piatt County. The fatality was reported on Thursday. Fourteen new positive tests were reported Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic in Piatt County to 1,137 cases.
DeWitt County recorded 28 new cases over the two-day period, including 21 in Clinton. DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said that outbreak came from a few sources.
“People gathering for the holidays would be appearing as cases now. There was an outbreak affiliated with a local bank, and there are some bars and restaurants who have not complied with local restrictions,” said Remmert.
DeWitt County has had 1,028 cases this year, including 19 deaths.
DeWitt County is also back on the state warning list for COVID-19 due to greater than target level rates in new cases per 100,00 people (342, with a target level of 50), and test positivity rate (10.2 percent with a target level of 8 percent).
Remmert said high positivity rates can occur when less people are testing, since cases are not caught as early. For that reason, a free drive-through and walk-up testing clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the health department in Clinton, located at 5924 Revere Road.
“We encourage all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms,” he added.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 28 new cases
–Clinton, 21
–Farmer City, 4
–Waynesville, 1
–Wapella, 1
–Weldon, 1
Piatt County, 14 new cases
–Monticello, 8
–Bement, 2
–Cerro Gordo, 3
–Hammond, 1
Region metrics
Remmert said Region 6, which includes DeWitt and Piatt Counties, was not able to return to the less-stringent Tier 2 mitigation measures this week. The region met the requirements of having a test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days and having more than 20 percent of ICU/hospital beds available; but fell short of having declining hospitalizations for seven of the previous 10 days.