MONTICELLO — No further cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Piatt County Nursing Home after a staff member tested positive early last week.
Two rounds of testing among staff and residents have been conducted since that time.
“That's a very good sign, but it also shows us we aren't out of the woods yet,” Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told the Piatt County board Aug. 11.
He also said staffing continues to be a challenge at the county-owned facility.
“After the year of battling COVID, so many people have left the industry that its becoming more and more difficult to stay on top of the ever-increasing wages, and we have a huge attrition rate,” Porter said.
The nursing home currently remains closed to visitors as a precaution after last week's positive test.