No cases of COVID-19 were reported in either DeWitt or Piatt County for an eight-day period that ran through Wednesday, June 23, according to the latest health department update.
For the 14-day period covered by the report, DeWitt County reported five new cases, while Piatt County added four.
DeWitt County's newest cases included two each in Clinton and Wapella and one in Waynesville, bringing the county's overall total to 1,622 cases. There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Piatt County's most recent cases included two in Cerro Gordo and one each in Monticello and Pierson. The county total for the pandemic is 1,571 cases and 14 deaths.
Although mass vaccination clinics are no longer being held locally, first dose appointments are available by calling the DeWitt-Piatt/Bi-County Health Department at 217-935-3427, ext. 2141 or 217-762-7911, ext. 2211.
Vaccinations are also available through Walgreens Pharmacy.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 11,447 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in DeWitt County, including 75.72 percent of those aged 65 and older, the population at greatest risk. In addition, 13,756 doses have been administered in Piatt Co, including 83.77 percent of those aged 65 and older.