In his weekly report released Monday morning, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said no new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in either county over the previous week.
“This past week, we were notified of 141 additional tests processed in the DeWitt and Piatt County areas. No additional positive results were found. Statewide numbers of positive cases and deaths also are continuing to decline,” said Remmert.
The most recent testing numbers:
DeWitt County – 609 people tested, 603 tests have been negative, 2 tests results pending, 4 positive cases (all are considered recovered)
Piatt County – 744 people tested, 734 tests have been negative, 0 test results pending, 10 positive cases (all are considered recovered)
DeWitt County's last positive test was announced on May 12, Piatt County's on May 26. There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in either county.