No residents or staff at the Piatt County Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19 since an employee recorded a positive test on Aug. 26.
“We still have not had any positive results from any of our testing,” said Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter. He said the case last month triggered weekly testing by the state. Results of the first round were all negative, and employees were being tested Tuesday for a second time. Results of those tests should be known later this week.
“Overall, it would appear that, at least from exposure from that employee, there has not been transmission,” said Porter. He did warn that, with 300 being tested at the Monticello facility, there is a chance of false positives any time testing takes place.
He also said the employee that tested positive in August has recovered and should be back at work later this week.
If the second round of weekly testing produces all negatives, the nursing home will likely revert back to monthly testing of employees and residents.