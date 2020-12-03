Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said paperwork is complete and a contract in place to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff.
“Now we're just waiting,” he said on Thursday, noting there is no timeline as to when doses of the vaccine will be received. “We've done everything we know what to do.”
That includes selecting Walgreens to conduct vaccination clinics when the time comes. Although a specific date is not set, distribution of vaccines could start this month.
The nursing home has opted not to mandate vaccines for either staff or residents, but Porter said he would be first in line.
“I would take it today, just because of the human toll that virus can take,” said Porter.
The Piatt County-owned nursing home in Monticello has not had any cases of COVID-19 among its residents, but the director said it's only a matter of time if the outbreak continues.
“It's mathematics. If it continues to spike, we (staff) all have to go into the grocery store, do other things, and eventually it will get us,” said Porter after a county board nursing home committee meeting.
Even if inoculations begin soon, immunity will not be immediate. Most of the vaccines require two doses from two to four weeks apart.
“It still won't be overnight, certainly,” added Porter.
The latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 33 new positive tests for COVID-19 in a three-day period Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. That brings the total to 842 cases in Piatt County since the start of the year, with five deaths reported.
DeWitt County recorded 31 new cases in the same three-day period, along with a 15th death. There have been 689 cases total in that county.
Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert estimated there are currently 139 active cases in Piatt County and 101 in DeWitt County.
“However, remember the term 'active' case is a misnomer and represents only those who have received a confirmed positive test. Many more cases may exist in the population who have not tested for the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”
New cases reported in each town in the latest health department report:
Piatt County:
Monticello, 16
Hammond, 5
Bement, 5
Atwood, 3
White Heath, 2
Seymour, 1
La Place, 1
DeWitt County:
Clinton, 15
Farmer City, 10
Wapella, 5
Waynesville, 1