An employee at the Piatt County Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a lockdown at the facility.
“There are no visits, no dining room. Residents are staying in their rooms,” said Nursing Home Director Scott Porter, who said the test result became known Monday afternoon.
Another employee had tested positive on Aug. 26, but two rounds of mass testing of staff and residents yielded no additional cases at that time. Porter said the latest test result came from a direct care worker who was not exhibiting any symptoms, but found out a family member had tested positive.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they were tested, which was the right thing to do,” he said.
Porter said testing of employees and residents has already begun, and should move along quicker this time since Kirby Medical Center in Monticello is doing the testing. In August, the nursing home waited until a mobile state lab was able to come to the facility.
If there are no more cases found after two rounds of testing, the nursing home will be able to ease restrictions. It has not allowed direct visits since mid-March, but had been allowing outside visits with portable screens between residents and their loved ones.