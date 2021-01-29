The Piatt County Nursing Home hopes it is through the worst of a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred at the facility December, which infected 45 residents and resulted in eight deaths.
“This is the fifth week of no positive cases among residents,” said Nursing Home Director Scott Porter. “We start this week back to testing once a week for surveillance and of course as needed for those who might show respiratory symptoms or fever.”
One employee has tested positive in January, bringing the number of staff to contract COVID-19 to 28 since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
Another positive development is that all patients and staff have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the second scheduled for Feb. 4. Taking into account those who did not receive their first dose in January, all at the nursing home who want the vaccine should have both doses by the end of next month.
Porter said the nursing home will also start taking new admissions again sometime in February, barring any new positive tests among its residents.