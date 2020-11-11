The Piatt County Nursing Home is once again on lockdown after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said the employee was not involved in direct care with patients.
The facility had just started weekly tests of employees through Aegis Labs, and is working with that vendor to get all residents tested as well. Results should be known by the end of the week.
Five employees have tested positive at the nursing home in recent months, but there have been no positive tests among residents.