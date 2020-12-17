The Piatt County Nursing Home is up to nine positive tests for COVID-19 among its residents, according to an update given to the county board nursing home committee on Thursday morning.
The cases have all come since Dec. 6, and the facility's director of nursing Jessica Day said precautions are being taken to stem the spread.
“We moved our COVID wing to make it larger in case we do have more positives, to get them down there quicker and isolate them,” said Day. “We have separate staff working there, 12-hour shifts to make it comfortable for the residents.”
She added that the residents who tested positive are all “doing well in recovery.”
Since August, 12 employees at the nursing home have also tested positive. The facility is currently conducting twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of both residents and employees.