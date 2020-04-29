The Monticello Chamber of Commerce is attempting to become a one-stop shop for those wishing to purchase gift cards from Chamber businesses.
Customers had already adopted a gift card purchase practice in order to get revenue to businesses that have been hurt by the stay-at-home and business shutdown orders in Illinois.
The Chamber method eliminates any physical contact, and accomplishes the same purpose of helping the local economy.
“The intent is very much to make sure there is no unnecessary social interaction associated with it. But you can obtain a gift card to buy now and use later. It allows them to get some money in their coffers now,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
There is no physical card associated with the purchase. Instead, it ends up as a credit for the purchaser or whomever they designate it toward.
As of Monday, there were 21 businesses listed as options on the chamber website, www.monticellochamber.org.
Crawford hopes people will use the option for teacher and health worker appreciation gifts. She notes that a local survey of Monticello businesses showed 61 percent of respondents had lost more than 50 percent of their revenue due to COVID-19 related business shutdowns, while 36 percent have lost 75 percent of revenue.
“If this goes on one to two more months, 27 percent of the businesses are at risk of closure, but if it goes on three to five months, 54 percent of the businesses are at risk,” said Crawford.
Chamber members who want to be part of the gift card program can email the chamber at shelly@monticellochamber.org.
Microgrants
Monticello Main Street is also starting up a business micro-grant program.
“Our intent is to raise money and award micro-grants, and really focus on in on the folks who are getting the least assistance but getting hit the hardest,” added Crawford, who is also the director of Monticello Main Street.
The program is in its infancy and will rely on donations to fund grants. Those interested in contributing can do so at www.monticellomainstreet.org or www.monticellochamber.org.