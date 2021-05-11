As the State of Illinois enters a less-restrictive “bridge phase” that could lead to a return to normalcy in the state, the Journal-Republican caught up with DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Director David Remmert and asked him about the bridge phase, the decrease in people being vaccinated, and whether he feels things will return to normal in local schools this fall.
Journal-Republican: What does the bridge phase mean when we enter it on May 14? Does this mean the pandemic is winding down?
Remmert: As we enter the bridge phase, the state opens up further with less restriction. Case numbers are getting smaller across the state; larger numbers of the population are either vaccinated or have had the disease, and presumably are immune now. We will live with cases of this disease in our midst for the foreseeable future, but those at greatest risk for the most severe outcomes are amongst our greatest population who are vaccinated. I believe it could be said that it is winding down.
If the bridge phase continues to show low numbers of cases, deaths, hospitalizations etc, we would enter phase 5 around June 11. Phase 5 was noted previously as a return to normal.
J-R. There is concern from some about people about the reduced number of people getting vaccinated? Is that a concern as Piatt County reaches about 40 percent vaccinated?
Remmert: The state has said that 60 percent of the population has had at least one dose. Just getting one dose is about 90 percent effective. In fact, in the UK that was the marketing strategy they took; their push over there is more toward the first dose. They pushed very hard for all residents to get the first dose. For a second dose it is ‘come and get it if you want it,’ which is a little different than this country. It was very effective over there.
(A decrease in people getting vaccinated) doesn’t bother me, honestly. When we talk about this concept of herd immunity, it is the factor of those people who have had the disease and those who are vaccinated. You have to consider about 20 percent of our population (under 16 years old) is not eligible to receive the vaccine because they are not at the proper age. So, when you see 35 to 40 percent full vaccinated, you should probably be thinking an additional 20 percent are not eligible, so that brings you more in line.
And there are studies that show a lot of people had this disease and didn’t know that they had it.
I think there are people who have reservations about getting it (the vaccine) because it was approved so quickly. I talk to people who say they don’t trust this. It’s not the testing of it that was expedited. It was getting rid of all the bureaucratic red tape that bogs these processes down.
J-R: You are still recommending people get the vaccine, correct?
Remmert: Yes. I believe in it. I’ve gotten both doses, and I believe it’s completely safe. The evidence out there is showing it. With anything you are still going to have extremely rare reactions, and I think if you look at the worldwide data, those things have happened but it’s extremely rare.
J-R: The last couple of months we have not seen a steady decline in cases locally, but more of a sine wave – a drop in cases one week, then it rises for a week. That seems to be the cycle we are in. Is that to be expected right now?
Remmert: Yes. We charged out of the gate pretty quickly in Piatt and DeWitt, and vaccinated as many as we could early on. Our clinics were super full. Those first clinics we had, the 500 appointment slots would be filled in two to three hours.
We’re still doing first dose appointments in our office (instead of mass vaccination clinics), but those numbers are relatively small.
J-R: You had about 200 of 950 students who were eligible for the vaccine in DeWitt and Piatt County eligible students get the vaccine at high school clinics recently, and expressed some surprise that more students did not get vaccinated. Why do think more did not take part?
Remmert: I think that some of these people have some reservations about it. They also see that kids in that age group typically have a very mild illness. If we have a case in that age group, what we tend to see is ‘I had a headache for one day,’ or ‘I had a sore throat for a couple of days,’ something mild like that. I don’t think we’ve had any hospitalizations in that younger age group or anything like that.
J-R: Do you have any predictions at this point?
Remmert: I think we are probably a month away from seeing our cases across the state dropping to about 500 per day. Right now it is 2,000 to 3,000 per day. That’s just pure speculation, but you reach a point where you ask, who is the disease going to infect? Most people have either gotten the vaccine or had the disease itself at one point, and should be immune to it. We don’t know how long that immunity lasts, but you have to think they are immune for some time.
So you kind of reach a point of, who is left to get infected?
J-R: While we are asking for predictions, do you see things being normal in the schools this fall?
Remmert: I think it will definitely be more toward normal. I think there is growing understanding from worldwide data that kids are not at that great a risk, and hopefully we’ll see schools back in session for full days, more like a normal thing.
J-R: Do you think mask-wearing will still be mandated in schools this fall?
Remmert: It’s hard to say. I would guess that they will keep them around for a time, but I’m not sure it’s meaningful at that point because my guess is that we’ll have so few cases I’m not sure it will make a difference.