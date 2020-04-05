The Piatt County State's Attorney said a complaint she filed against the county board will be dropped after $36,188 in additional funding was approved Friday for the county Emergency Management Agency.
County board members voted 6-0 to approve the increased EMA budget to help with supplies and equipment during the current COVID-19 outbreak. State's Attorney Dana Rhoades filed a complaint against the county board on March 19, saying the EMA needed more resources during the current pandemic, which reported its first confirmed case in Piatt County on Thursday.
“We're in a disaster,” agreed attorney Ed Flynn, who was appointed to represent the county board in the court case.
Friday's special meeting, held by conference call, featured EMA Director Mike Holmes explaining in detail what was needed to get through the next 45 days of the coronavirus crisis. The list of items includes systems to push out mass notifications, a printer and supplies for the emergency operations center, cell phone boosters, additional gas allowance to pick up supplies, WiFi hotspots, lighting for a shed that can be used to store equipment, and Microsoft government licenses.
The detail also included some relatively basic supplies that Holmes said his original 2020-21 operations budget could not fund.
“I have no extension cords, and power has to get from point A to point B,” he told the board.
[TAPE] “I've done everything I can for free. I've got materials rolling, but we need to be responsible and have a way to distribute it to support the mission of our county health and first responders, and the citizens of Piatt County, and it is my professional opinion that it can't be done with this current budget,” said Holmes.
The EMA director said he does have a mobile unit ready to respond to potential emergencies, along with a request for about $100,000 in supplies that should come to the county out of federal storehouses at no cost. That will include 5,000 gowns, 6,000 pair of gloves, 10,000 masks, a portable 28 by 50 foot shelter with generator and light tower, a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer, 8,000 thermometers and cordless sanitizer sprayers.
The mass notification system will allow the EMA to “push info out to everyone who signs up for it,” including “COVID-related information.”
County board member Randy Shumard was on board with the entire list.
“We need to do what we see fit to get us through this crisis. Our responsibility is to take care of our citizens of Piatt County,” said Shumard. “Give the guy some money, let him operate and let's hope we can make it through here without a lot of lives lost.”
Another portion of Rhoades' formal complaint asked for what she called a “gag order” to be lifted on Holmes. County Board Chairman Ray Spencer contended that “Mr. Holmes has never been under a gag order. He was just asked to conform to the policy manual for all employees,” which states the county chair is the official spokesperson for the county.
“Yes, I think he should be speaking for the EMA, and we want him to. He needs to be spokesman for the EMA, and always has been,” added Spencer.
Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson countered that the term “gag order” was used in the complaint to “explain a directive that was issued by the chairman to Mr. Holmes urging compliance to the Piatt County handbook, and indicating to him he could express personal opinions and never represent himself as a spokesperson for the county. That sounds like a – quote – gag order, or disciplinary order, or director of some sort to me.”
“I understand it may not be Mr. Spencer's intent,” she continued, “but those are the words we have to work with, and there is no possible way we can encourage Mr. Holmes to violate a directive like that with employment at peril.”
“We're in very difficult and trying times,” added Flynn, who said he had a cousin who had just been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was receiving experimental treatment in a hospital. “We're in very unique and trying times, and I think everybody on this phone call has recognized that. Communication is critical, and I sincerely hope that Piatt County is healthy and safe.”
Rhoades said she planned to file a motion to dismiss the complaint on Monday.