From Piatt County Board Chairman Ray C. Spencer:
In response to Governor J. B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order issued on Friday, the Piatt County courthouse in Monticello will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23 until further notice.
Essential services will still be supported by appointment only. Essential services will be determined by individual officeholders or department heads.
This decision is being made due to concern about the potential rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker has recommended that people avoid close contact with one another to limit spread of the disease, and the closure will protect the health and safety of the courthouse employees as well as the general public.
The county recognizes that the closure may inconvenience some citizens. However, the county also has a responsibility to protect the public. Given that obligation, along with what is known about the COVID-19 virus, this is the right thing to do to keep people safe.
Employees will continue to be paid during the time the courthouse remains closed. Updates will be made available on the Piatt County website at www.piattcounty.org.