The Piatt County Fair board has reluctantly decided to cancel this year’s fair, which had been scheduled for June 18-21.
With the COVID-19 health rules in place and with what these rules may look like in June, the board couldn’t see a feasible way for a crowd of any size to be able to be on the fairgrounds and still participate in the events we had planned. The board discussed the possibility of doing something this fall, but will wait to see what fall brings.
In the meantime, the fair will still hold a gun raffle, drawing the winning ticket on Facebook on June 20. Tickets for the Henry Side Gate Lever .30-.30 rifle are available by calling Tina Bolsen at 217-620-8185 or Jason Bolsen at 217-454-8115. Zancha’s in Lovington will also have tickets.
The winner must have a valid FOID card.
"Thank you to all our sponsors, supporters, and friends. We hope to see you all at the 2021 Piatt County Fair!" stated a press release issued by the fair board.