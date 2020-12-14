Health metrics in Piatt County have improved enough for it to be taken off of the state warning list for COVID-19.
Piatt, along with Champaign County, are the only two in the state that are not on the warning list as of last Friday.
“This is a credit to our local population for taking precautions, protecting the vulnerable, testing appropriately,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert, who encouraged residents to keep their guard up.
“Keep it up – we aren't through the woods yet!” he added.
Remmert said that, although case numbers have been dropping in the past three weeks, the weekly incidence rate “remains very high” in Piatt County. He advised continued washing of hands, wearing of masks in public, and to avoid hosting or attending parties and gatherings.
In the health department's most recent report covering Dec. 9-10, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County, bringing its total to 779 for the year. Piatt County recorded 19 new cases, and has a 922 case total for the year.
New positive tests by city:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 16
– Farmer City, 8
– Beason, 2
– Wapella, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 8
– Atwood, 2
– Cerro Gordo, 2
– Hammond, 2
– White Heath, 2
– Mansfield, 2
– Bement, 1