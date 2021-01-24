Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly light rain in the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain early. Low 31F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.