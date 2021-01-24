School vaccine clinic 
The first major gathering in Monticello High School's new gym was not for volleyball or basketball, but to host a vaccination clinic for Piatt
County school staff on Friday. About 300 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the 3 1/2-hour clinic. It was also a chance for
the school to show off the Arthur 'Buz' Sievers Center, completed in the fall but not yet able to host a competitive contest. To make up for that
in part, highlights of the Sages 2018 state title football game while staff were being vaccinated.

School staff from Bement, Cerro Gordo, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello all took part in the clinic, the first mass vaccination effort for the county.

Piatt County recorded just six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

According to the News-Gazette, the county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.9 percent, its lowest in 105 days. The county has totaled 1,245 cases and 12 deaths during the pandemic, the most recent fatality being a man in his 90s.

DeWitt County totaled 16 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its total to 1,217 and 20 deaths.

Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin the first week of February. A mass clinic in Monticello on Friday vaccinated about 300 Piatt County school personnel.

Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down for a 14th straight day Sunday, falling from 5.6 to 5.4 percent.

Newest cases by city:

DeWitt County, 16 new cases

–Clinton, 10

–DeWitt, 2

–Kenney, 2

–Farmer City, 1

–Waynesville, 1

Piatt County, 6 new cases

–Cerro Gordo, 3

–Monticello, 2

–Mansfield, 1

