Piatt County recorded just six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest report from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
According to the News-Gazette, the county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.9 percent, its lowest in 105 days. The county has totaled 1,245 cases and 12 deaths during the pandemic, the most recent fatality being a man in his 90s.
DeWitt County totaled 16 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its total to 1,217 and 20 deaths.
Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin the first week of February. A mass clinic in Monticello on Friday vaccinated about 300 Piatt County school personnel.
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down for a 14th straight day Sunday, falling from 5.6 to 5.4 percent.
Newest cases by city:
DeWitt County, 16 new cases
–Clinton, 10
–DeWitt, 2
–Kenney, 2
–Farmer City, 1
–Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 6 new cases
–Cerro Gordo, 3
–Monticello, 2
–Mansfield, 1