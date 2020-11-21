DeWitt and Piatt Counties totaled 185 new cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Friday, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
A total of 115 of the most recent cases were in Piatt County, 70 in DeWitt.
Three additional deaths were reported this week in DeWitt County, bringing its total of COVID-related deaths to 11. Piatt County has had five deaths.
DeWitt County has recorded 600 total positive tests during the pandemic, Piatt County 697.
The latest positive tests by town, recorded Nov. 15-20:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 45
– Farmer City, 11
– Wapella, 7
– Waynesville, 3
– Kenney, 2
– Heyworth, 1
– Lane, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 53
– Cerro Gordo, 18
– Bement, 11
– White Heath, 7
– Atwood, 7
– Milmine, 5
– Cisco, 4
– Hammond, 4
– Mansfield, 2
– Weldon, 2
– La Place, 2
– DeLand, 1
Both DeWitt and Piatt Counties are on the state warning level for coronavirus. All but one of the state’s 102 counties are on that list as of Friday.
Tier 3 mitigations have also gone into effect. Those include no indoor seating at bars or restaurants, and limits on how many people can be at gatherings.