Piatt and DeWitt Counties recorded a total of 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday through Monday, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
There were also two new deaths reported – one for each county. That brings the number of COVID-related fatalities to 8 in DeWitt County and 5 in Piatt County.
Of the new cases Nov. 6-9, 78 of the 124 were in Piatt County, with 42 of those tied to residents in Monticello. In DeWitt County, Clinton continues to record the majority of cases, with 30 of the 46 new positive tests attributed to that town.
“We are experiencing the peak number of cases we've seen during this pandemic this week,” said local health director Dave Remmert.
“Remember, cases are spiking locally, statewide, and nationwide. Please refrain from attending events/parties/gatherings. Please don't host such gatherings. Wash your hands frequently, Watch your distance (6 feet or more), Wear a mask when in public. Protect vulnerable populations. Please test even when asymptomatic.
A breakdown of where the newest cases are attributed:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 30
– Farmer City, 5
– Wapella, 3
– Kenney, 3
– DeWitt, 1
– Weldon, 1
– DeLand, 1
– Lane, 1
– Waynesville, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 42
– Cerro Gordo, 9
– Mansfield, 9
– Bement, 6
– Hammond, 3
– Atwood, 3
– White Heath, 2
– Cisco, 2
– La Place, 2