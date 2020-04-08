Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the Piatt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Hunt confirmed the diagnosis with the Journal-Republican.
"Please know that at the onset of his symptoms on March 27, the Sheriff quarantined himself," said the post.
"He had not been tested until his symptoms worsened and he was taken to the hospital where testing was then done. He was released from the hospital later that same day and continues to be in isolation and in quarantine at his residence. The Dewitt-Piatt County Health Department remains in contact and monitors his health every day. He and his family are following the appropriate measures as provided by the Health department and CDC," added the social media post.
"He and his family request prayers for a quick and full recovery," it continued.