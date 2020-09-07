Piatt County Transportation (PIATTRAN) has announced that a driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Wednesday, and was tested Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms. The positive test result was received on Sunday.
“We are confident all protocol for PPE (personal protection equipment) was followed, therefore there is minimal risk to our riders and staff,” said PIATTRAN Director Jami Trybom. “We have reached out to anyone who rode with that driver on Tuesday or Wednesday.”
She said the driver is not a Piatt County resident.
PIATTRAN drivers have been wearing masks, and social distancing requirements have been observed on buses since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The service will continue to operate, but “out of an abundance of caution,” Trybom said rides scheduled Tuesday for those in higher risk health categories are being canceled.
“Be assured we will do our best to update you if the situation should change. It our goal to be as transparent as possible with any health or safety concern,” she said in a release.
Questions can be referred to Trybom at director@piattran.org or by calling 217-762-7821.