Precautions are being taken at Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High School after an individual there tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff members and students who had prolonged close contact with the person who tested positive are being quarantined for 14 days, ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness continues, and a deep clean and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure are among the measures being taken.
The school will remain open, according to a letter sent Sept. 3 to students and staff by Superintendent Brett Robinson.
Some of the day-to-day precautions that will continue:
–Students must wear face coverings at all times
–Staff must wear face coverings when in contact with children and other staff
–High-touch surface areas are continuously sanitized
–Toys such as plush ones that cannot be frequently disinfected have been removed from schools
–Students are being taught to wash their hands frequently, not to share personal items, and to learn new ways to greet each other without touching.
“We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families,” Robinson said in the letter to parents and staff.