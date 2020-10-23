A fourth COVID-19-related death was reported in DeWitt County this week, a man in his 70s from Clinton.
An update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department also reported 53 new cases between Saturday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 22 in DeWitt County, giving it 315 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Forty of the 53 new cases were reported in Clinton. An additional five were in Wapella.
In Piatt County, 36 new cases were reported to bring its total to 245 overall. An additional five were in Wapella. Twenty of the new cases were recorded in Monticello and five in Cerro Gordo.
The rise in positive tests continues not only locally but statewide. Illinois recorded 4,942 new cases and 44 deaths on Thursday, it's highest total except for Sept. 4, when the state reported 5,368 test results that included several days’ worth of tests due to data backlogs.