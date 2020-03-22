Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Periods of snow. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.