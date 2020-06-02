U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced that his district offices reopened for in-person meetings for constituents on Monday, June 1 after assisting constituents via phone, email, and video conferencing since Illinois’ Stay-at-Home order was put in place. As offices reopen, Davis is taking safety precautions based on guidance provided by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Attending Physician.
“As constituents have been staying at home, my office has utilized nearly every technology available to ensure our outreach and assistance has continued during this difficult time,” said Davis. “We’re going to continue these methods of outreach as well as start back with in-person meetings for constituents who want to come to our office. Many people in Illinois continue to struggle with unemployment and we need to help people get back to work as the state continues to reopen. My staff and I are looking forward to once again serving constituents in person and I continue to encourage Congress to reopen so we can pass legislation that is critical to this district.”
New COVID-19 Safety Precautions
– Constituents with cold/flu like symptoms are asked to reach us by phone or e-mail.
– Maximum capacity of 4 people including staff per office; those exceeding this limit will be asked to wait outside the entrance.
– Face coverings will be required for all visitors.
– Hand sanitizer will be provided and its use is required upon entry.
– CDC social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet will be followed.
– Disinfectant will be used on frequently touched surfaces daily.
– Health of staff will continue to be monitored.