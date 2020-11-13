Trails are still open
The Macon County Conservation District is continuing to exercise caution to help control the spread of COVID-19. For the next three weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Health is asking people to stay home as much as possible, and avoid group gatherings and travel.
Because the IDPH does not advise even small gatherings of mixed households at this time, Rock Springs Nature Center will be temporarily closed to the public Saturday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Dec. 4. In addition, all public programs and events will be suspended through Friday, Dec. 4.
All Conservation Areas (Rock Springs Conservation Area, Fort Daniel Conservation Area, Friend Creek Conservation Area, and Griswold Conservation Area) will remain open for hiking, walking, and nature exploration. As you visit these areas, continue to social distance from those outside of your household. Pets are welcome to enjoy the conservation areas with you, but all pets must be leashed at all times. Outdoor restrooms are open.
We hope you'll enjoy the miles of trails, fresh air, and take time to explore nature in your backyard.
For updates, visit MaconCountyConservation.org or follow the Conservation District on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MaconCountyConservationDistrict.