Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said he is happy some COVID-19-related restrictions are being eased, but would have liked to see Governor JB Pritzker do more to allow areas with few cases to reopen additional services and businesses.
“I'm glad that the Governor has listened to my recommendations about finally allowing important preventive medical procedures like mammograms, colonoscopies, cancer surgeries, and heart and stroke screenings to proceed, and also for his willingness to reopen some of the state parks – which is long overdue.
“But I remain baffled as to why he continues to oppose phased regional openings in areas of the state where there are little to no known positive cases of COVID-19. I spent the last week talking to hospital CEO's and chief medical officers throughout my district.
“Based on those conversations, I am convinced that with continued social distancing (and other common-sense protections) and in strict consultation with these same local medical and hospital professionals, you can responsibly and safely 'dial up' or 'dial down' restrictions as circumstances warrant in areas with little to no cases – which is most of the 51st Senate District. That said, even throughout our region, some areas and communities, based on the number of cases, warrant more restrictions, some do not.
“This is not – and the Governor should not – take a 'one size fits all approach' to this situation,” said Rose.