Additional testing options could be on the way
A second COVID-19-related death has been reported in DeWitt County.
“We have received confirmation today (Monday) of a second death of a DeWitt County resident, a male in his 80s (from Clinton) with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized due to sudden onset of COVID symptoms,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
He added that an additional eight positive tests in DeWitt County – six in Clinton and one each in DeWitt and Farmer City – were reported on Saturday. Four more cases in that county were announced on Sunday, one each in Clinton, DeWitt, Kenney and Wapella.
Due to the spike in new cases in DeWitt County, Remmert said his agency is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to add testing services, possibly with a “planned mobile testing facility coming in early October.” With state approval, it would likely be located at the health agency parking lot at 5924 Revere Road in Clinton.
Health officials are also encouraging the hospital in Clinton to consider expanding its testing capacity, possibly with the help of grant funding.
Remmert said he started the process towards increased testing in DeWitt County when it went on the state warning list two weeks ago.
On Saturday and Sunday, two more cases total were recorded in Piatt County, one each in White Heath and LaPlace.
DeWitt County has recorded 32 new cases over the past week through Sunday, Sept. 27. They now have 139 total cases.Piatt County has had 145 cases total.