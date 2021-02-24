Enough people cancelled first dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in DeWitt and Piatt County to allow for already scheduled clinics to continue this week.
“We made a plea for patients to consider cancelling their appointments if they weren't second doses or age 65 and older and vulnerable. It generated a number of cancellations and we should be fine now for the time being,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert.
The health department will not be able to resume its pace of 1,650 vaccines per week that it had established last week until the supply chain ramps back up, but Remmert said he didn't “expect the shortage to last long.”
No new clinics are scheduled at this point. When they resume, SignUpGenius links will be posted at dewittpiatthealth.com and on the health department Facebook site.
New cases
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County Wednesday through Sunday, according to the latest release by the health agency. That brings the total for the pandemic to 1,360 cases and 14 deaths.
DeWitt County recorded 11 new cases during the most recent five-day reporting period, bringing its total to 1,314 cases and 22 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 11 new cases
• Clinton, 7
• Lane, 1
• 3 cases were classified as “in rural Dewitt County”
Piatt County, 14 new cases
• Bement, 6
• Monticello, 4
• Mansfield, 2
• White Heath, 2