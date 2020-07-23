There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in DeWitt or Piatt County on Wednesday, the second straight day with no positive tests recorded.
DeWitt County has registered 24 positive tests since early April, 19 of whom have recovered. Piatt County has had a total of 30 cases, 21 of whom recovered.
In an update Thursday, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said the CDC had released some updates and changes this week, including the following:
If you think or know you had COVID-19, and you had symptoms, you can be with others after:
–At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared; and
–At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have improved.
Previously the CDC recommended at least 72 hours without a fever before being around others.
The health department's testing update issued on Thursday (July 23):
DeWitt County: 1,474 tests, 1,450 negative, 0 pending, 24 total cases (19 recovered). There has been one hospitalization.
Piatt County: 2,868 tested, 2,838 negative, 0 pending, 30 total cases (21 recovered). There have been no hospitalizations.
State update
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16 –July 22 is 3.4%. As of last night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.