There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt and Piatt Counties after nine recovered over the weekend and Monday and were released from isolation.

Of those 24 active cases, 17 are from Piatt County and 7 from DeWitt, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

Since early April, Piatt County has had 58 people test positive for COVID-19, while DeWitt County's total is 34.

Two new cases were reported in DeWitt County in recent days: A 31-year-old male on Sunday (Aug. 9) and a 39-year-old female in Clinton on Monday.

Piatt County registered two positive tests on Monday: A 51-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, both in Monticello.

DeWitt/Piatt Health Administrator David Remmert pointed out that neither county is at the state warning level.

“Wear a mask/facial covering when you go out in public, wash your hands, and maintain social distance from people who are not in your household,” he said.

He also advised:

–If you get a COVID-19 test, remain isolated until you receive your results

–If you are sick, stay home and call your physician

–Close contacts of confirmed cases cannot test out of quarantine