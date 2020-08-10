There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt and Piatt Counties after nine recovered over the weekend and Monday and were released from isolation.
Of those 24 active cases, 17 are from Piatt County and 7 from DeWitt, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Since early April, Piatt County has had 58 people test positive for COVID-19, while DeWitt County's total is 34.
Two new cases were reported in DeWitt County in recent days: A 31-year-old male on Sunday (Aug. 9) and a 39-year-old female in Clinton on Monday.
Piatt County registered two positive tests on Monday: A 51-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, both in Monticello.
DeWitt/Piatt Health Administrator David Remmert pointed out that neither county is at the state warning level.
“Wear a mask/facial covering when you go out in public, wash your hands, and maintain social distance from people who are not in your household,” he said.
He also advised:
–If you get a COVID-19 test, remain isolated until you receive your results
–If you are sick, stay home and call your physician
–Close contacts of confirmed cases cannot test out of quarantine