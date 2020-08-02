DeWitt County records two new positive cases, total now 28
Six positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on July 30-31, bringing the total number of cases since early April to 40. DeWitt County recorded two more cases, bringing its total to 28.
“Please, wear a face covering when you are out in public and maintain social distance,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert. “If you are sick, be responsible, call your doctor and stay home.”
New cases in Piatt County include:
–A 49-year-old male living Monticello, exposed at work, reported on July 30
–A 37-year-old male living in Monticello, reported on July 30
–A 62-year-old male living in Bement who was in close contact to a confirmed case from another county
–A 38-year-old male living in Monticello, exposed at work in a different county, reported on July 31
–A 44-year-old male living in White Heath, reported on July 31
–A 60-year-old female with the same close contacts as two of the cases reported on July 30, recorded on July 31
New cases in DeWitt County:
–A 48-year-old male reported on July 30
–A 90-year-old male living in Wapella who was in close contact to a confirmed case, reported on July 30