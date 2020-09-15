Local confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiked over the weekend, with 12 new cases in Piatt County and four in DeWitt County, according to figures released by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department this morning (Tuesday).
On Saturday and Sunday, health officials said new Piatt County cases included five in Mansfield, four in Bement and three in Atwood.
New DeWitt County cases were in Clinton (3) and Farmer City (1). Two of those cases are hospitalized.
The increase in cases comes after 11 new cases were also recorded last Friday in the two counties.
Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert asked for residents to take precautions.
“Case numbers are spiking in our two-county area. Please do your part: Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when in public, remain socially distant. If you're vulnerable or immunocompromised, please stay home,” said Remmert.
He said a majority of the individuals who tested positive have had minimal signs and symptoms, similar to those with allergies.
“The more severe signs and symptoms we've seen in our counties involve fever, as defined by the CDC of 100.4 or more, chest pain, shortness of breath, severe body aches, and severe fatigue. These usually come as a sudden onset,” added Remmert. “Please, if you're sick, stay and home and contact your doctor.”
The age groups of the new local cases on Saturday and Sunday:
–4 minors
–2 males in their 20s
–1 female in her 20s
–1 male in his 30s
–2 females in their 30s
–1 female in her 40s
–1 female in her 50s
–2 males in their 60s
–1 female in her 60s
–1 male in his 70s