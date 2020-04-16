The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department is announcing a sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Piatt County, it's first in a week.
Health Department Administrator David Remmert said the most recent person is a 62-year-old female, a healthcare employee who works in Urbana and was exposed on the job.
"She has no household contacts and is in quarantine currently following guidance for healthcare workers. She will be monitored daily through our office and will continue monitoring at work when she is allowed to return," said Remmert.
Of the six confirmed cases thus far in Piatt County, four have been in female healthcare workers.
DeWitt County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, which was announced on April 2.
A testing update for the bi-county area:
DeWitt County: 98 people tested, 90 negative, 7 pending, 1 confirmed (recovered).
Piatt County: 97 people tested, 89 negative, 2 pending, 6 confirmed (5 of those recovered).
In Illinois, another 1,140 COVID-19 cases were announced today (Thursday), including 125 additional deaths.