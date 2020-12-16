A sixth COVID-19-related death for Piatt County was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health today (Wednesday). According to the IDPH, it was a female in her 70's, one of 146 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois announced today.
DeWitt County recorded its 16th COVID-related death on Tuesday.
The state also reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois today.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 870,600 cases, including 14,655 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,278 specimens for a total 12,055,288. As of last night, 4,793 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU and 590 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 9 – December 15, 2020 is 8.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 9 – December 15, 2020 is 10.3 percent.