Vaccines should arrive in Piatt County this week
At least one Piatt County restaurant has been fined by the Illinois State Police for serving indoors in defiance of state COVID-19-related mitigations, according to DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
“We are receiving reports this week of multiple restaurants not following Phase 3 mitigation measures and continuing to offer indoor dining. These complaints have been referred to the respective county state's attorney's office. The Illinois State Police have been to both counties enforcing these mitigation measures,” said Remmert.
Neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19,and they currently have the two of the five lowest positivity rates in Region 6, but the health official warned it is not time to slack off on safety procedures.
“It's no time to let down our guard. We have to remain vigilant and take safety precautions. It's getting to holiday season, and families will be getting together and we do expect to see some spread. But hopefully we can get this under control,” said Remmert.
He added that the counties should be receiving a batch of about 1,300 vaccines sometime this week, which by federal policy will first go to frontline healthcare workers, then essential workers in long-term health care facilities.
“Hopefully, over the next six weeks we will see a steep decline in numbers,” said Remmert.
A total of 17 new positive tests were reported in each county in the latest health department report covering Friday and Saturday. DeWitt County has had a total of 855 cases, Piatt County 992.
A breakdown of the most recent cases by town:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 10
– Farmer City, 4
– Wapella, 2
– Weldon, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 8
– White Heath, 2
– Bement, 2
– Atwood, 1
– Cerro Gordo, 1
– DeLand, 1
– Mansfield, 1
– Milmine, 1