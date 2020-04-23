Masks to be required in public
Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday that Illinois’ novel coronavirus data necessitated an extension of his stay-at-home order through the end of May.
The current executive order will expire May 1, at which time an order with “some modifications” will take effect.
Masks will be mandatory for all residents above the age of 2, who can “medically tolerate a face covering,” when in a public place, the governor said.
State parks will begin to open, although social distancing measures must be obeyed in them.
Retail stores not currently deemed “essential businesses” will be allowed to take customer orders online or over the phone and can fulfill them by delivery or pick-up.
New social distancing guidance is planned for essential businesses as well, which also in May must adhere to a new cap on customers allowed inside at one time.
Illinoisans forced to postpone surgeries and tests so hospitals could increase capacity for COVID-19 patients will be able to begin rescheduling some of them. Both Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike declined to specify which procedures are still under a moratorium.
Before health care centers can begin performing surgeries, their officials must meet the state health department’s “exact specifications,” Pritzker said. Hospitals must have enough personal protective gear and ensure bed capacity is sufficient to handle new COVID-19 patients. Potential procedure recipients must also be proven to not have the virus.
“I know that even with these changes, this stay-at-home order leaves many restrictions in place and in the coming weeks, as we get to the point of working our way down the other side of the peak, there will be more to do to get people back to work and open up even more,” Pritzker said.
“Understand that these are not choices that are made arbitrarily,” he added. “These changes are what data says we can offer the people of Illinois without risking so much viral transmission that our hospitals will again become or potentially become overrun.”
The governor warned March and April’s restrictions will be implemented again if residents are found to be “breaking the rules.”
IDPH reported the state has 36,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up by 1,826 from