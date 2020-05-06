Monticello schools have announced the process for the picking up of students materials that are currently in the school buildings.
Pick up of student materials will take place on Friday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at all three elementary schools. Schools will use a drive through distribution plan.
Notes in order to make the process go smoothly.
–Parents are asked to post a sign in the front window of your vehicle with your child’s first and last name and their class clearly listed. (i.e. NANCY ROSENBERY 5G)
–Teachers have bagged up all the students’ possessions from their classrooms and students’ lockers. If your child has any medication left at school it will be in a ziploc bag inside. Staff are hoping to have spring pictures and yearbooks by May 8 to include as well.
–If your child has a library book or books that belong to his/her teacher, please bring them with you to turn in when you pick up your child’s items.
–Staff volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and will be practicing social distancing. Parents and students should remain in their vehicles and wait for staff to bring items to your car. This is a great opportunity to say goodbye to some of the staff!
–If you are not able to pick up your child’s items on Friday, May 8 between 4 and 6 p.m., please email your school prnicipal to make alternate arrangements.
Washington Elementary
Fourth grade families will pick up materials using Sage Drive entering Sage Drive from Market Street. Fifth grade families will use the bus/service lane behind MHS and WASH to pick up materials entering from Hamilton Street. We anticipate a line so please follow the planned route. Remain in your vehicle and we will bring the items to you.
Currently phones are down at Washington School due to construction, so email is the best way to get ahold of school staff. If calling 217-762-8511 x1171 does not work, please email principal Nancy Rosenbery at rosna@sages.us.
Lincoln Elementary
The pick up location will be on Monticello Street (behind Lincoln School by the playground). We anticipate a line and ask that you follow the route used for after school pick up by going north on Union Street, west on North Street, and then south onto Monticello Street. Remain in your vehicle and we will bring the items to you. Please do not leave your vehicle or walk up to the playground gates.
Please use the sign with your child’s name on it that is used for after school pick up. If you do not have that sign then write your child’s name and teacher’s class abbreviation in large print ona piece of paper to place in your passenger window or front window.
White Heath Elementary
Second grade families will drive up to the gym doors at WHS, where we have our daily pick up line, and third grade families will drive up to the back door in the parking lot south of the school on Commercial Street. In order to make this process run smoothly, please also post a sign in the window of your vehicle with your child’s first and last name and their class clearly listed.
The teachers have bagged up all of the students’ possessions from their classrooms and lockers, and we will add student medication, spring pictures, yearbooks, Kids Heart Challenge prizes, and book orders as well. We ask that you return all library books and school property during this supply pick up time.
Staff volunteers will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Parents and students should stay in their vehicles and wait for staff to bring items to your car.