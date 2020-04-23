Like many other entities, American Legion halls have been shut down during the stay at home orders in Illinois.
But DeLand Legion Auxiliary President Amy Dick said she is “tired of sitting on my hands."
That led to a Legion and Auxiliary effort that will collect essential items from DeLand and Weldon residents, and distribute them in early May to those in need.
“We have collectively agreed on a Food/Paper Drive for those in the DeLand and Weldon areas who are requesting essential items during the shelter in place order,” she said.
Names of those in need will be collected April 24-26, donations will be collected at the back door of the DeLand Legion from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27-29, packages will be prepared April 30-May 1 and picked up on May 1-2.
Those wanting to be considered to receive supplies should send an email with the words “COVID DRIVE” in the subject line to either hallowqueen22@yahoo.com or chelsa_pittenger@yahoo.com.
Items accepted
Items that can be donated on April 27-29 include: Paper towels, napkins, hand soap, conditioner, razors, baby food, canned foods, paper plates, toothpaste, body soap, deodorant, laundry soap, baby wipes, toilet paper, plastic silverware, dental floss, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, diapers and formula.
Monetary donations are also being accepted, but will go towards the purchase of items on the above list.