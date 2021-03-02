Demand continues to exceed supply for COVID-19 vaccines in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, so the health agency there is not scheduling any new vaccination clinics for now, and is focusing on second doses only.
“We continue to be concerned about shipment of doses of vaccine. We don't currently have enough doses between our inventory and expected shipments to vaccinate even (all) second dose patients. We currently provide around 1,200 to 1,400 doses each week. This week’s scheduled delivery is just 300 doses,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
“As such, we will not be able to load any additional SignUpGenius links for new appointment slots until more vaccine becomes available. An email was sent today to relevant IDPH staff, our legislators, and our county board chairs to urge additional vaccine be sent.”
Remmert added that, while the recommended window for second doses is 24 to 42 days after the first shot, “one never has to start over. So those due may have to wait beyond those 42 days. It just depends.”
In his most recent case update, Remmert said DeWitt County recorded just three new cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing its total to 1,318 for the pandemic including 22 deaths.
A total of 18 new cases in Piatt County were recorded in the five-day reporting period, bringing its total to 1,387 and 14 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County, 3 new cases
– Clinton, 2
– Farmer City, 1
Piatt County, 18 new cases
– Monticello, 14
– Bement, 2
– Cerro Gordo, 1
– Hammond, 1